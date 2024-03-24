Morgan Stanley Boosts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $58.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.93.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OGS

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $62.41 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ONE Gas by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,523,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.