MovieBloc (MBL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.61 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $104.61 million and $5.61 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.
MovieBloc Token Profile
MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,461,887,217 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.
Buying and Selling MovieBloc
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars.
