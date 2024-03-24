Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

MPAC opened at GBX 442.50 ($5.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £90.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3,403.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 379.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.44. Mpac Group has a 1-year low of GBX 183.14 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 444.50 ($5.66).

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

