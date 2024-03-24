Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Mpac Group Stock Performance
MPAC opened at GBX 442.50 ($5.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £90.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3,403.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 379.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.44. Mpac Group has a 1-year low of GBX 183.14 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 444.50 ($5.66).
About Mpac Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mpac Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.