MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $870.35

Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 870.35 ($11.08) and traded as low as GBX 808.75 ($10.30). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 815 ($10.38), with a volume of 7,659 shares changing hands.

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £133.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,940.48 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 870.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 814.62.

Insider Transactions at MS INTERNATIONAL

In other news, insider Michael J. Bell sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.20), for a total transaction of £34,927.20 ($44,464.93). Corporate insiders own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

