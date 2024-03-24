Murphy Oil’s (MUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.90.

Shares of MUR opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

