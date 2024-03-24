Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 19,848 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.64. 3,178,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,167. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $168.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.