Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 3.92% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 20.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the third quarter worth $218,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS:DOCT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. 14,312 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

