Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.86. 1,514,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.66. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.