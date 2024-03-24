Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 13,215 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,289,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.