Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 38,614 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1,336.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,951. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.61. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.66 and a 12 month high of $308.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

