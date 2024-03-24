Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 5,129 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,168,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,528. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

