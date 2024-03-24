Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total value of $12,041,256.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 4.9 %

AMR stock traded down $16.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.87. 232,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.28. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.72 and a 1 year high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 37.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.