Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,436 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,885. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

