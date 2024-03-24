Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 428.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
ILTB traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 76,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,888. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $54.58.
About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).
