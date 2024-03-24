Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRU traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,749. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $116.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In bought 1,191,895 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In purchased 1,191,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

