Mutual Advisors LLC Has $10.52 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,051,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after buying an additional 458,758 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,554,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $183.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,757. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.35 and a one year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

