Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.44. 572,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,571. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

