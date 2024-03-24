Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 452,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,549,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 695,608 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,277,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,925,000 after acquiring an additional 175,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 409,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

