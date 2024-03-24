Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.67. 1,294,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,248. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.