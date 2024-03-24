Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 153.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $205.07. 28,437,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

