Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,925,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,396,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,829,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $117.85. 146,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.43. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

