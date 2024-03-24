Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,440 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares makes up approximately 0.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Commerce Bancshares worth $23,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 365,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,075. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $82,623.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,049.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

