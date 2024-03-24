Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,138. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

