Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.8 %

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,892. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

