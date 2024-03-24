Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 11,484 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after buying an additional 74,539 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,253. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

