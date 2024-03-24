Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 191,687 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 493.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,687 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 3.39% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1,517.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $1,739,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of DNOV remained flat at $40.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,398 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

