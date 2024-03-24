Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock remained flat at $113.49 during midday trading on Friday. 14,701,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,963,144. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

