Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $160.45. 2,145,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,592. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $161.73.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
