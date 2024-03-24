Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $160.45. 2,145,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,592. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $161.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.