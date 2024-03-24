Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in CVS Health by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,110,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,847. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

