Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,074 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 1.1 %

RDVY stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. 629,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,826. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

