Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 7,127 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

