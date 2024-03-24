Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 164,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,260. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

