MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MYTE

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.02. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $298.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.18.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $212.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,982,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 492,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.