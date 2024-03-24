NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.50

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.50 and traded as low as $29.52. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 15,727 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $222 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.45%.

In other NACCO Industries news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $25,668.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at $261,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 62,650.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 95.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

