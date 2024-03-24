Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $64.07

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.07 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.69). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 55.05 ($0.70), with a volume of 416,532 shares trading hands.

Naked Wines Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Naked Wines

In other news, insider Rowan Gormley acquired 14,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £8,491.28 ($10,810.03). 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

