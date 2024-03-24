Nano (XNO) Price Tops $1.63

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $217.58 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,737.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.88 or 0.00704299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00136118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00047251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00215158 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00054943 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00130092 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

