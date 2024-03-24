Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.25

Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as low as C$1.24. Nanotech Security shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 41,487 shares.
Nanotech Security Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52.
About Nanotech Security
Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nanotech Security
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Nanotech Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanotech Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.