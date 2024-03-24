NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,439 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.76. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,371 shares of company stock worth $2,351,656. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

