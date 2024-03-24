Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $705.00 at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $580.00 to $705.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $576.67.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $628.01 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $304.14 and a 52-week high of $634.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.69. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

