New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

GBR opened at $1.05 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.