Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.91.

Shares of NXT opened at $58.47 on Thursday. Nextracker has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

