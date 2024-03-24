NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

NIKE Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $6.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.86. 41,837,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The stock has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.