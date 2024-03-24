Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $270.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.00.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $268.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.36. Nordson has a twelve month low of $204.60 and a twelve month high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,427. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 48.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 124,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Nordson by 1,500.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 57,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

