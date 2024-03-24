Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.00.

Get Nordson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $268.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.09 and a 200-day moving average of $243.36. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a one year low of $204.60 and a one year high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,427. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.