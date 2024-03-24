Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Northland Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northland Power

Northland Power Stock Up 0.2 %

NPI stock opened at C$22.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.01. The firm has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$34.85.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The firm had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.1811321 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.