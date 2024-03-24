Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

