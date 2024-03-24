Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $128.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

