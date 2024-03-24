Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

NVO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.25.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock opened at $128.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $577.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.