Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for about 3.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.44. 873,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,236. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.36. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $197.98.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

