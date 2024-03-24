Numbers Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $79.10 Million (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $79.10 million and $1.42 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 609,610,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 609,610,789 with 599,544,975 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.14297547 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,555,805.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

